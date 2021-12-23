ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

3-vehicle crash on I-5 in Woodland kills 1 person, injures 5

By Jose Fabian, Eric Rucker
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead, and many others, including young children, are injured after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the series of collisions started when a big rig stalled a few miles ahead near the Highway 113 offramp.

Traffic slowed down in the area, with cars stopping behind.

Investigators told FOX40 that’s when a Ford Expedition towing a trailer crashed into a Volkswagen, which was no longer moving because of the backup.

“The Volkswagen came to a stop for the stopped traffic in front, and the Expedition, probably speed combined with some inattention, wasn’t able to stop in time,” said CHP Officer Pat Talley.

The passenger in the Volkswagen was killed. It was originally reported that the driver had died.

CHP officials later confirmed the 71-year-old driver was hospitalized in Vacaville.

Five additional people were taken to the hospital, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old in the Expedition, with minor injuries.

A third driver, whose car was hit by the Volkswagen after it was struck by the Ford, is expected to be OK.

The deadly crash delayed traffic on southbound I-5 for hours, and vehicles were forced to detour off the road during the investigation.

While the reason why the Ford failed to stop in time is still unknown, CHP said intermittent rain in the Woodland area did create slick roads.

“Unfortunately, did not adjust their speed for the wet roadway and the slowing traffic conditions,” Talley said.

Everyone involved in the series of collisions is from Oregon. CHP said they were likely traveling for the holidays and they did not know each other.

