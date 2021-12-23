Tow truck operator recovering after close call on I-15

A tow truck operator is recovering after a semi truck hit his flat bed on I-15 in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the tow operator was fixing some equipment while near 600 South on I-15 when the incident happened.

The semi was unable to move over due to traffic and made contact with the flat bed and operator, UHP said.

Officials tell FOX 13 they're unsure if the trailer of the semi hit the tow truck, pushing it onto the operator, or if the trailer from the semi brushed the operator.

The tow truck operator was transported to the hospital in "bravo" or poor condition.

UHP took the time to remind drivers to move over if they see a vehicle in the shoulder of the road. For drivers in the center lanes, make sure there is space for cars on the outside lanes to safely.