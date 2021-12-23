ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Tow truck operator recovering after close call on I-15

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lMfc_0dU7LPBe00

A tow truck operator is recovering after a semi truck hit his flat bed on I-15 in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the tow operator was fixing some equipment while near 600 South on I-15 when the incident happened.

The semi was unable to move over due to traffic and made contact with the flat bed and operator, UHP said.

Officials tell FOX 13 they're unsure if the trailer of the semi hit the tow truck, pushing it onto the operator, or if the trailer from the semi brushed the operator.

The tow truck operator was transported to the hospital in "bravo" or poor condition.

UHP took the time to remind drivers to move over if they see a vehicle in the shoulder of the road. For drivers in the center lanes, make sure there is space for cars on the outside lanes to safely.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tow Truck#Utah Highway Patrol#Vehicles#Accident#Uhp#Fox 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy