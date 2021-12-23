Sean Stewart leads Windermere basketball to Haley final

Windermere High School junior Sean Stewart (13) is one of the top Class of 2023 prospects in Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Sean Stewart poured in 31 points Wednesday night to lead Windermere to a 60-41 semifinal victory against Miami Doral Academy in the Jim Haley Christmas Classic at Trinity Catholic in Ocala.

The Wolverines improved to 10-1 and will play Mater Lakes Academy (7-4) of Miami in the championship game of the 16-team tournament on Thursday night at 8. The Bears rolled to a 90-51 win over the second Orange County team in the field, Apopka (10-2), in the second semifinal.

Central Pointe Christian Academy (15-4) of Kissimmee built a 20-point halftime lead and won 71-58 against Bartow (7-3) in a consolation bracket game. The White Tigers (15-4) play Berkeley Prep (4-2) of Tampa on Thursday.

Montverde COP champ

With four major college signees scoring in double figures Montverde Academy captured its fifth City of Palms Classic championship with a hard-fought 60-55 win against Oak Hill Academy of Virginia on Wednesday night.

Texas signee Dillon Mitchell scored 16 points for the Eagles (9-2) and Malik Reneau (UF) and Dariq Whitehead (Duke) both scored 12 and Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana) scored 10 in the game played at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

Judah Mintz scored a game-high 22 points for Oak Hill (13-6).

Montverde routed the Warriors 86-51 in a Dec. 2 home game but Oak Hill stayed within range throughout Wednesday’s rematch.

The Eagles are ranked third nationally in the Fab 50 behind the two teams they lost one-point games against, Duncanville, Texas (13-0) and IMG Academy (9-2) of Bradenton. IMG lost a City of Palms semifinal to Oak Hill on Tuesday before winning Wednesday’s third place game.

Montverde gets another shot at IMG on Jan. 17 as it plays two games at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

DP finishes strong

Dr. Phillips overcame a sluggish start to defeat North Carolina’s all-classes No. 1 team, Greensboro Day, 48-34 in the consolation-bracket championship game at the City of Palms Classic.

The Panthers (7-2) led by just 32-31 with 5:29 to go in the game but closed the game with a 16-3 run highlighted by a vicious Riley Kugel dunk.

Ernest Udeh Jr., DP’s 6-foot-10 Kansas signee, had 17 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Kugel and Jordan Tillery each added 9 points.

The Panthers limited the Bengals (16-3) to 27.5% shooting to complete a 3-1 tournament showing. DP’s loss was 63-62 to Arkansas No. 1 North Little Rock.

Jones, Leesburg shine

Jones wrapped up a 3-0 showing at the Florida Classic in Daytona Beach with a 67-35 victory against Winter Haven All Saints (1-7). The Tigers improved to 8-4.

Leesburg (6-3) also went 3-0 in the three-day showcase at Mainland High School. The Yellow Jackets beat North Marion 58-25 on Wednesday.

Seminole slips in semi

Sanford Seminole saw its six-game winning streak end with a 83-60 loss to tournament host Fleming Island in a semifinal game in the Battle on the Island tournament. The Golden Eagles improved to 13-0.

The Seminoles (7-3) will play in the third-place game on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Rick Staudt contributed to this report. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .