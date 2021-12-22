ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football offers 2023 Georgia 3-star LB Jamal Anderson

 5 days ago
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star linebacker prospect from Georgia.

Jamal Anderson of Hoschton, Ga. has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to his Twitter account. Anderson received the offer on Monday.

Anderson is a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, and ranked as the No. 48 linebacker in the class. Anderson also holds scholarship offers from Boston College, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Four Downs from Nashville; Kaemen Marley no longer a Vol

Tennessee has officially arrived in Nashville for Thursday's Music City Bowl. The Vols arrived in the mid-state on Christmas night following a couple days off and got back to work on Sunday morning. Tennessee practiced at Vanderbilt Stadium in preparation of Purdue before Josh Heupel met with the media following practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
WNCT

Virginia Tech men’s basketball game at NC postponed due to COVID protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game — which was scheduled for Wednesday at North Carolina — has been postponed because of the pandemic. According to the ACC, the game was postponed because Virginia Tech is under coronavirus protocols and currently adhering to the rules outlined […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
