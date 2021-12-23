ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tommy Fury drops truth bomb on UFC fighters boxing Jake Paul

By Lucas Grandsire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Fury watched Jake Paul knock out Tyron Woodley and came to a pretty sad conclusion for UFC fighters. He doesn’t believe they will find any success crossing over into boxing. They’re MMA fighters, not boxers. It’s a debate that has been going on ever since UFC...

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White issues challenge to Jake Paul: Cocaine test me for 10 years if I can PED test you for two

Dana White isn’t fond of Jake Paul constantly calling him a cocaine addict, and the UFC president has responded with a challenge for the YouTube-star-turned-boxer. Following Paul’s recent knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch, he pleaded with White to exempt a few of his high-profile fighters from their contracts in order to share the ring.
MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
'Super Jacked Conor McGregor Will Be Visited By USADA Real Soon'

​Conor McGregor has been told the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will be paying him a visit 'real soon' amid his remarkable body transformation. ​McGregor has bulked up as he recovers from his broken leg that he suffered in his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. His trainer has...
Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor. While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.
