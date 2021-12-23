Chile’s tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

"Mafia of power" and "influence peddlers" are some of the labels used by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for Mexican business leaders, except for one -- Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man. The leftist president, who took office in 2018 promising to break with "neoliberalism," on Monday described the 81-year-old magnate as a "friend" and "a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country." Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim at the National Palace and underscored the fiscal contribution of America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm and the flagship of Slim's empire. America Movil paid taxes of 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in Mexico on December 16 after selling a subsidiary in the United States, Lopez Obrador tweeted along with a photo of Slim.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO