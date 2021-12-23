ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile’s tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile’s president he’ll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos. The question is whether he’ll openly display them. One...

AFP

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric faces an uphill battle, with no majority in Congress, economic trouble on the horizon and a society reeling from a polarizing campaign. Even if he wanted to bring about radical changes to Chile's neoliberal economic model, the youthful president would find it difficult to convince a Congress that is just about equally split between left- and right-wing parties.
TheDailyBeast

Former Student Activist Wins Chile Election, Will Be Country’s Youngest President

Leftist Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile on Sunday, soundly trumping his right-wing agitator opponent at the polls with promises of better social services, higher taxation, and greater protections for the environment. With 99 percent of ballots counted, Boric nabbed 56 percent of the vote, with lawmaker José Antonio Kast taking only 44 percent. Kast quickly conceded the race on Sunday, tweeting a photo of himself calling Boric to congratulate him on his “grand triumph.” Kast wrote that Boric, who rose to prominence after leading student protests in 2014, “deserves our respect and constructive collaboration.”
