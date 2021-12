As of this week, a little over 64% of Californians are fully vaccinated , with about 80% of residents having at least one dose. Even though the vaccination rate’s increase is encouraging, scientists have been preparing for the possibility of another winter surge, as omicron, delta and other variants continue to pose a threat. This week California announced it would reinstate an indoor mask mandate statewide.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO