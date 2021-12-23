ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 2022's Oscars 'postponed' due to rising cases in COVID-19 variant

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 12th annual Governors Awards, known more commonly as the Oscars, one of Hollywood's most prestigious movie awards, has been postponed due to a surge of the new cases of the...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Governors Awards#Covid#Film Star#Omicron
