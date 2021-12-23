‘Breakfast with Santa’ brings holiday cheer to children battling cancer in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special “Breakfast with Santa” event is bringing children fighting cancer and their families together under one roof.

Lindsey Licari is the founder of Ayden’s Army of Angels, named after her 13-month-old son who died of cancer.

Licari created the organization while Ayden was getting treatment in 2015, he ended up passing away two years later in 2017.

Ayden’s Army of Angels provides resources for families across the valley every year.

“I just wanted to not be so sad so I decided if I can’t shop for Ayden I’m going to shop for every kid in Nevada,” said Licari.

From arts and crafts and a special meeting with Santa, most of the kids were excited to open gifts, such as 7-year-old Ivan Harris who wanted to show his new bike to the 8 News Now crew.

“I hope the chain doesn’t fall off. It won’t fall off it’s a new bike so it’s a good bike ok? My old bike chain fell off,” Harris tells 8 News Now.

The holiday cheer is in full swing, inspiring Madeline Valencia to raise her own money, buying toys for those in need.

“I wanted to donate for some kids that don’t have toys because I want it to be really nice,” said Valencia. “The breakfast with Santa is Ayden’s favorite holiday and it’s the time I get to go overboard and spoil these kids because God forbid it’s their last Christmas, it’s gonna be the best one they’ve ever had.”

Wednesday’s breakfast with Santa helped 33 children and their families this holiday season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.