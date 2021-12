The Bengals defeated the decimated Ravens, 41-21, in Cincinnati in Week 16. RSR staff react to the loss here. This game went like we expected last week’s game to go. At least it wasn’t another heartbreaker. Between the injuries, the Covid positives – and subsequent inability to “test out” like so many players on other teams did – and then every single break on the field going to opponents lately, it’s become glaringly obvious that this just isn’t the Ravens’ year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO