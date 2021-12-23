ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

By Corey Crockett, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8vEg_0dU7IEtw00

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The mayor said he is asymptomatic, and so far his family has not tested positive for the virus.

Monday, New Jersey’s largest city announced it was requiring that masks be worn in all public buildings with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Baraka issued an executive order requiring residents and visitors to the city to be masked when indoors. It also requires bar patrons to be seated and to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

Newark’s number of positive cases has risen in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
PIX11

No criminal charges against Cuomo in Westchester but ‘concerning’ conduct found credible: DA

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Westchester County regarding two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday. “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in a statement. “However, in both […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Concerning spike in child hospitalizations for COVID in NYC prompts warning from health officials

NEW YORK — New York health officials sounded the alarm on Monday over the increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City. The state Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory to pediatricians and parents regarding the “startling” uptick in pediatric hospitalizations. The near-fivefold increase in hospitalizations began around Dec. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cow that escaped Queens slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
PIX11

No, NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the New York State […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all. The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy