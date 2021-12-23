ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most underrated made-for-TV Christmas movies

UV Cavalier Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last decade, cable channels have turned former sitcom stars finding the spirit of Christmas into a genre of its own. Though historically overlooked next to holiday blockbuster hits and cartoon classics, the made-for-TV Christmas movie genre has a lot to offer. Yes, some of these movies are...

www.cavalierdaily.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Washington Post

The stars of your favorite Christmas movies share their most beloved holiday films

The holidays just wouldn’t be the same without hearing Zuzu Bailey tell her father that every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings, or seeing Flick accept a triple dog dare to put his tongue on a frozen pole, or cheering on Scott Calvin as he accepts his destiny to become Santa Claus. But what about the actors who brought these iconic characters to life? The Washington Post asked these and other artists indelibly connected to the holidays what holiday films they watch to make their season bright.
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'A California Christmas 2'

For the second week in a row, “The Unforgivable” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The drama premiered on the platform on Dec. 10 following a limited theatrical release at the end of November. Sandra Bullock stars as a woman reentering society after serving 20 years in prison for murder.
The Independent

Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week before Christmas in December

Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only...
kiss951.com

15 Most Popular Songs Made For Movies

While much about cinema and the way music is used in film has changed, the importance of songs in film has not. The perfectly-placed track—whether it’s tear-jerking lyrics over a moving melody or a fast-paced power ballad that pulls them into the action—still helps to strike the mood.
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated alien invasion movie on Netflix ASAP

Things get interesting when critics and audiences disagree. When the critics applaud a film but it fails to win over the masses, it’s dismissed as highfalutin elitism that doesn’t work for everyone. But when critics dismiss a film that cleans up at the box office, that’s when things get intriguing. Those movies usually have a fascinating X-Factor that speaks to the moviegoing audience, and there’s one on Netflix right now.
shorelineareanews.com

ParentMap: 12 Underrated Family Movies for the Festive Season

Thanks to Vicky McDonald at ParentMap.com, here's a list of a dozen family movies that you might not think of. But perhaps this year you might want to watch something different — something nostalgic, something silly or something that you wouldn’t normally watch. Read on for a collection...
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated military sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

It’s a little out of the purview of a movie recommendation column to litigate the Vietnam War, but suffice to say things went poorly. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. lists the names of 58,318 American soldiers lost in the conflict, a number which climbs much higher when taking into consideration its Vietnamese victims. And after stories of American atrocities emerged, historian James Wright felt that Americans viewed the returning soldiers as “perpetrators of a cruel war.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Primetimer

Does the annual haul of new Christmas TV movies always have to be horrible?

"We have allowed these atrocious Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix movies to have an unprecedented chokehold on our culture," says Kevin Fallon. "It’s gotten out of control. I’m done resisting." According to EW, 146 brand-new Christmas movies have been scheduled for this holiday season. "As in new. Not yet seen," says Fallon. "One hundred and forty-six movies were made for ephemeral holiday release, to be viewed while you drink eggnog and fart under your living room quilt, drifting in and out of sleep on a Sunday afternoon. That is preposterous to me—and yet, finally, unignorable. With a grimace on my face and my finest Scrooge top hat on, I swan-dived into the avalanche of content. When pop culture like this is such a behemoth, it does become an intriguing test case for where we are as a society and how we’re changing. (That I am assigning that significance to a Lifetime movie starring Haylie Duff should bring none of us joy.) It was barely a few years ago when this assault of Christmas movies from Hallmark and Lifetime featured such a lack of diversity that watching them came with the risk of snow blindness affliction. In some ways, it is remarkable to see the larger conversation we’ve had about inclusivity in storytelling in Hollywood make tangible, observable progress in this genre of entertainment. A scan of this year’s lineup—if you have the hours in your day to read through it all—reveals impressive diversity, whether it’s race, disability, sexuality, or even religion. This year, there are Hanukkah love stories, too. And what is progress, truly, if not seeing yourself reflected in horrendous holiday movies on Hallmark? I don’t want that snark to minimize the significance of this, though. This is such an influential and important cottage industry of entertainment—though so large now it might be more apt to call it a mansion industry—that there’s been backlash to that inclusivity and that progress. This fall, the channel GAC Family was launched as a haven for those who think—get this—Hallmark has gotten too edgy and lost its wholesomeness. Hallmark! It was started by the former chief executive of Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, who was in charge in 2019 when, under pressure from conservative groups, the network pulled ads from Zola that featured a same-sex couple. It is truly a testament to how ridiculous and extreme the culture wars have become that GAC Family even exists. (Would you believe that Lori Loughlin is one of the network’s inaugural stars?) But that anyone can take this genre so seriously definitely begs some critical exploration. It would be a lie to say that I even made a dent in those 146 new movies. But I did watch a bunch. They are still not good! Not good at all!"
ComicBook

IMDb Announces Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series of 2022

We're only a few weeks away from the end of the year, which means it's time for IMDb to reveal its Top 10 lists of Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series, and Returning TV Series of 2022. Following on the reaction to its second DC FanDome trailer, coming in at Number 1 on the Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 list is Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Another DC film, The Flash, starring a duo of returning Dark Knights — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — takes the Number 10 spot. Three Marvel movies — Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — are Number 3 and 7, respectively.
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to watch...
Popculture

Netflix Removes Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie

Netflix recently lost a notable Matthew McConaughey movie. At the beginning of the month, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old as its lead, left Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, was one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. (Though another flick has since been added.) It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves).
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
