I-83 ramp in York County re-opened after fatal crash: police

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was sentenced Monday to 1 to 3 years in prison in a 2019 shooting stemming from a dispute over a stolen black beanie. Ricky W. Pearson, 24, who in October pleaded guilty to attempted homicide, was sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He was the last of three men to be sentenced in connection with the Nov. 10, 2019, daylight shooting in Milton of Derek Whitesel.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO