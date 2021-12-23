Daily, weekly, yearly Oregon COVID report released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority released a daily, weekly and year-to-year look at the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers paint a picture of a health emergency that continues.

Daily and Weekly

OHA said the cases of COVID-19 rose in the past week, but both hospitalizations and deaths declined. For the week ending December 13, there were 5589 new cases recorded in Oregon, up 10% from the week before.

But the percentage of positive tests fell from 5% to 4.8%, and new hospitalizations fell from 360 to 286. Another 114 people succumbed to the effects of COVID, which was fewer than the 152 deaths the week before.

The Wednesday report showed there were another 1197 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in Oregon in these 32 counties:

Baker (11), Benton (19), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (9), Columbia (17), Coos (25), Crook (11), Curry (5), Deschutes (98), Douglas (27), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (73), Jefferson (6), Josephine (38), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (106), Lincoln (4), Linn (52), Malheur (2), Marion (86), Morrow (8), Multnomah (253), Polk (22), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (122), Yamhill (20).

Overall, 409,232 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Oregon.

Another 31 people died, bringing the cumulative total to 5590. OHA released the following data on the deaths:

Oregon’s 5,560th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Wheeler County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Dec. 3 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,561st COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,562nd COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Nov. 26 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,563rd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Dec. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,564th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Nov. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,565th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 21 and died Nov. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,566th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 6 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,567th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Nov. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,568th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,569th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive Oct. 9 and died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,570th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 29 and died Nov. 21 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,571st COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,572nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,573rd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 3 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,574th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 27 and died Nov. 14 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,575th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 23 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,576th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 24 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,577th COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 27 and died Nov. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,578th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 30 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,579th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 14 and died Nov. 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,580th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,581st COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 21 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,582nd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 20 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,583rd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,584th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,585th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 12 and died Dec. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,586th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Nov. 30 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,587th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,588th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 12 and died Dec. 21 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,589th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 20 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,590th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Dec. 2 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Yearly overview

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon was announced February 28, 2020. By the end of 2020, there were a total of 121,440 cases recorded. Of those, 7416 people were hospitalized (6.1%) and 2061 people (1.7%) died.

The data showed people 80-and-older accounted for 30% of all COVID hospitalizations in 2020, and 23% of those hospitalized died.

Complete details of the OHA 2020 data report are available on their website.

Booster efforts

Last week Gov. Kate Brown announced a goal to get 1 million Oregonians their booster shots by the end of January. So far, nearly 100,000 have been boosted since the goal was announced.

“You can protect yourself against all COVID-19 variants by getting vaccinated and getting a booster, if you are eligible. Several sites around the state can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations,” OHA officials said in a release. “These high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses. They have added availabilities over the holiday season.”

