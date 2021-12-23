ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chile's tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile's president he'll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos. The question is whether he'll openly display them. One person hoping he...

AFP

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric faces an uphill battle, with no majority in Congress, economic trouble on the horizon and a society reeling from a polarizing campaign. Even if he wanted to bring about radical changes to Chile's neoliberal economic model, the youthful president would find it difficult to convince a Congress that is just about equally split between left- and right-wing parties.
AMERICAS
US News and World Report

Student Leader to President? Chile's Boric Eyes Historic Election Win

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country's youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student, leading a leftist coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Leftist Gabriel Boric elected Chile's youngest-ever president

Leftist Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential runoff election after far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded the race Sunday. Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but it has become increasingly polarized since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, thrusting the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity, per Axios' Dave Lawler.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Mexico president blasts business chiefs, except 'friend' Slim

"Mafia of power" and "influence peddlers" are some of the labels used by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for Mexican business leaders, except for one -- Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man. The leftist president, who took office in 2018 promising to break with "neoliberalism," on Monday described the 81-year-old magnate as a "friend" and "a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country." Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim at the National Palace and underscored the fiscal contribution of America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm and the flagship of Slim's empire. America Movil paid taxes of 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in Mexico on December 16 after selling a subsidiary in the United States, Lopez Obrador tweeted along with a photo of Slim.
ECONOMY
spectrumnews1.com

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in the...
POLITICS
