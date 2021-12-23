ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston hotel appeals to SC Supreme Court over rooftop bar approval

By Chase Laudenslager
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owners of a Downtown Charleston hotel have appealed to the South Carolina Supreme Court, hoping the court will take their side in a discrepancy over whether the hotel is permitted to have a rooftop bar.

The Dewberry, a popular King Street hotel, has been battling for its right to operate a rooftop bar after the City of Charleston denied a zoning exception, saying the Dewberry changed plans for the space without proper authorization.

The move comes after an October ruling by the South Carolina Court of Appeals which upheld the stance that The Dewberry was prohibited by zoning ordinances from operating the rooftop bar, which was originally slated to be a pool.

S.C. Court reverses ruling on rooftop bar at The Dewberry hotel

The Dewberry said that the pool was not feasible, so they pivoted during construction to reimagine the space. The city was made aware of the changes via updated construction drawings, which The Dewberry says the city “approved… without qualification.”

Upon receiving approval, The Dewberry went ahead with construction of the facilities.

The City claims that noise concerns and decreased property values are the main reasons for their opposition to the rooftop bar. The Dewberry says that claim is arbitrary and unsubstantiated, especially since the rooftop bar has been in operation for years and no noise complaints have been received.

The Dewberry is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to review the case and reverse the Court of Appeals decision.

WCBD Count on 2

How and where to recycle old Christmas decorations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas has come and gone and now it is time to get rid of that nearly dried-out tree, that old string of lights, and all that torn wrapping paper. Here’s what you need to know about recycling your decorations and where you can do it. Christmas Trees Before you get ready to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applicants

RICHMOND, VA. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is seeking additional applicants in the Carolinas and Virginia for its Solar for Students program. Through a grant provided by a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project gives K-12 students and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCBD Count on 2

DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, it […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bald eaglets hatched this week, according to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. The first hatchling was born on Sunday 12/26 at approximately 1:52 p.m. and the second hatchling was born on Monday 12/27 at approximately 11:25 a.m. The eaglets’ parents, Harriett and Mitch, became internet stars over the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New workout facility opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday for a new workout center in Mount Pleasant. Owners Ian and Hank Berger were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders, John Iacofano and Tammy Becker for the opening of PWR Fitness located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center. The 2,500 square-foot facility offers one-hour classes […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
