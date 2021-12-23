ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australian states reinstate COVID-19 curbs as Omicron cases jump

By Renju Jose, Byron Kaye
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cMwg_0dU7GX4P00

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia reintroduced COVID-19 curbs such as mandated mask wearing indoors, capacity limits and QR code check-ins to cover most of the population on Thursday as daily infections hit a fresh record, fuelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The changes for 17 million people two days before Christmas mark a reversal of the country's plans for a permanent reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns as the new variant rages through the community in spite of double-vaccination rates of more than 90%.

Hospitalisations and deaths remained low, but the explosion of infections had created a risk of healthcare workers being furloughed by testing positive, the authorities said.

The country recorded more than 8,200 new cases, by far its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, from a previous record of 5,600 a day earlier, mostly in the states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria.

NSW, home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million population, said it was again making it mandatory to wear masks indoors in public places, while venues were told to limit visitors and re-activate customer check-in via QR code.

"Today's changes are modest, cautious and take a precautionary approach as we move through this holiday period to the end of January," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters.

Until Thursday, Perrottet had urged the state to hold steady on a plan, agreed between state and federal leaders, to remove restrictions once the vaccination rate exceeded a certain level.

Perrottet had steadfastly refused to re-introduce mandated indoor mask wearing, a move called on by the country's doctors and health wrokers, saying it was now time to live with COVID-19.

Victoria, which has nearly the same population, also re-introduced a mask mandate, citing the need to reduce the stress on the health system.

Western Australia, which has had very few cases and is virtually cut off from the rest of the country, ordered the closure of nightclubs and large public events, a ban on dancing and compulsory mask wearing in Perth city, after a French backpacker tested positive, suspected with the Delta variant. The man had attended many clubs and other public indoor places, the authorities said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed never to return to lockdowns, saying Australians must now take personal responsibility for managing their health.

In another change of messaging on Thursday, Perrottet urged people to avoid going for COVID tests if they had received a notification of being a possible contact with an infected person but were not experiencing symptoms.

With reports of hours-long wait times at testing centres, blamed on people planning to travel interstate before Christmas, Perrottet said that "this is putting enormous pressure on the system ... but we need to make sure those people who need to get tested get tested in a timely way".

Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry, even as Morrison has urged them to ease the testing requirement.

Despite the spike in cases, hospitalisations remain far lower than during the Delta wave, with about 800 people in hospital out of nearly 44,000 active cases.

But only 37 of those are Omicron cases, the health department said in an emailed response. Only one case is in intensive care and no deaths have been reported from the Omrican variant.

Even amid the Omicron wave, Australia's tally of 273,000 infections and 2,173 deaths is far lower than many countries.

Reporting by Renju Jose and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Curbs#Nightclub#Australian#Hospitalisations#Nsw#Western Australia
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

India’s PM announces booster shots for healthcare workers and people above 60 years

India will start administering booster shots against Covid to healthcare and frontline workers from 10 January, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Christmas night.In an address to the country, the prime minister said the “precaution dose” will be administered to citizens over the age of 60 with comorbidities, as cases of the newly detected Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.India has so far reported at least 422 cases of those infected with the Omicron variant across 18 states.“From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a ‘living with COVID-19’ policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. Curbs will return from Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy