3 Patriots selected to Pro Bowl

By Ryan Hannable
 5 days ago

Three Patriots were selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Those players are J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon and Matthew Slater. It's Jackson's first one, while the other two have been selected multiple other times.

Jackson's seven interceptions are second-most in the NFL this season. Judon, who is going to his third straight Pro Bowl, has a career-high 12.5 sacks, and then Slater, who continues to be one of the best special-teamers in all of football, was selected for the 10th time, the most ever for a special teams player.

In terms of players who missed out, Nick Folk certainly had a case, but it's pretty tough to beat out Justin Tucker of the Ravens.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

