ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

1 Person Hospitalized In Park View Terrace Shooting; Tulsa Police Investigating

By David Prock
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3VKN_0dU7GP0b00

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at the Park View Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.

According to police, a male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot. No word yet on that person’s age or what kind of injuries he had. Officers have one person in custody but say they are still looking for the shooter. Investigators said they have identified a person of interest and officers shot pepper balls into a nearby apartment unit because they had information the suspect may have been in there but no luck.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Accused Of Killing 13-Year-Old Boy At Parkview Terrace Apartments Identified

The suspect who shot and killed a teenager at the Parkview Terrace Apartments has been identified by Tulsa Police. Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Christian Harrison who they say is a member of the Seminole Tribe. Tulsa police say Harrison got into an argument with the victim's older brother last Wednesday at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Terrace#Hospital#Person Of Interest
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Tulsa On Several Outstanding Warrants; Accused Of Stealing Car In Mayes Co.

Tulsa Police have arrested a man wanted on several warrants. According to TPD, officers approached 36-year-old Kevin Caldwell on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Natural Foods Market near 31st and Harvard. They say Caldwell had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Tulsa. Police say he also had a 1997 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen out of Mayes County in November month.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Mourns 14-Year-Old Bystander Killed In LAPD Shooting: 'She Died In My Arms And There Was Nothing I Could Do'

The parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old bystander who was fatally struck by a bullet when police fired at a suspect in a Los Angeles department store, mourned the loss of their daughter in a press conference on Tuesday. Police believe an officer's stray bullet tore through a dressing room wall, killing the teen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dinosaur Statue Stolen From Route 66 Souvenir Store

A dinosaur statue was stolen from a souvenir store along Route 66 in Tulsa Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Decopolis near Route 66 and Peoria shows a man taking apart the statue using tools and then leaving with it. Owners of the store say they plan on filing a police report and are asking anyone who sees the dino, to contact them.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Inmate Returned To Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility In Le Flore County

TULSA, Oklahoma - An inmate is back in custody after walking away from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center Monday evening says Oklahoma Department of Corrections. ODOC says staff noticed that inmate Charles Buzzard was not present during a count. Buzzard was found east of the facility near the railroad tracks and taken into custody without incident. According to ODOC, Charles Buzzard is a 44-year-old Native American serving nine years for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Delaware County. He will now face additional charges related to his escape.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Couple Arrested In Mexico

An Oklahoma husband and wife were arrested in Mexico after going on the run. Charley and Michelle Rouell were arrested in Mexicali ON Tuesday says the U.S. Marshals Service. Charley is wanted for drug charges in Arkansas as well as an assault charge in Haskell County. The Marshals say Michelle's wanted in California for importing drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
620
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy