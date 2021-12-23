1 Person Hospitalized In Park View Terrace Shooting; Tulsa Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at the Park View Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.

According to police, a male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot. No word yet on that person’s age or what kind of injuries he had. Officers have one person in custody but say they are still looking for the shooter. Investigators said they have identified a person of interest and officers shot pepper balls into a nearby apartment unit because they had information the suspect may have been in there but no luck.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.