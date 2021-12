CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids Golf Course said it’s permanently shutting down on Facebook, but the woman owning the land said that’s not the case. A dispute over the lease at St. Andrews Golf Course in Northeast Cedar Rapids between the owner and operator is creating confusion for members and employees after the course’s operator, Mike Hall, said he was locked out from the property. Vicky Hanus, who is part of St. Andrews Golf Course LLC, said she didn’t renew the operator’s lease but offered to let him stay on as a consultant.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO