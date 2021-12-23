Safe Travels Hawaii program prepares for holiday rush

BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday travel rush is in full swing. The ticketing line at Logan International Airport snaked around Terminal A Thursday. “Our flight is at 3 p.m. We came early because we thought there would be a lot of people,” said one traveler from Lawrence. The Cleef family is headed for warmer weather. “We’re planning to go to Florida, Disney,” said Jamian Cleef. The 11-year-old has reason to be nervous traveling among the masses this holiday. “Since I have asthma, I’m a little nervous if I get sick it’ll get a lot worse. I have my inhaler, but...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO