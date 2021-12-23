ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Travels Hawaii program prepares for holiday rush

By Eddie Dowd
KITV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen around 30-million people this holiday season, up from 2021. Thursday is expecting to be one of the busiest...

www.kitv.com

fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Winter holiday travel rush likely to approach pre-pandemic levels

NEW YORK — The holiday travel rush is well underway and experts are predicting U.S. airports and roadways will be nearly as busy as they were pre-pandemic. About 109 million travelers are expected to take to the roads and skies for Christmas and New Year's, according to AAA, which represents more than 90% of the 2019 pre-pandemic travel record of 119 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Niagara International Airport preps for holiday travel rush

The Transportation Security Administration and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is asking travelers to play it safe this holiday season. They’re asking passengers not only to mask-up but to pay attention to the items they are packing in their bags. Knives, guns and other weapons are not allowed on air planes. Officials say, when packing […]
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Albany International Airport prepares for thousands of holiday travelers

The Albany International Airport is taking steps as they anticipate a large increase in holiday travelers compared to last year. They expect over 4,000 people to depart from their gates during peak travel periods. Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport 2 hours before their flight. The Economy E...
ALBANY, NY
Fox40

Caltrans working to keep holiday travelers safe in the Sierra

(KTXL) — As rain and snow continue to fall in our region, many people may be asking themselves how does Caltrans attack these challenges?. Raquel Borrayo, the Caltrans public information officer for the Sierra region, joined Melanie to explain how they keep the highways clear for safe travel.
insideedition.com

How to Keep Your Luggage Safe From Thieves This Holiday Travel Season

As millions of Americans are checking luggage before jetting off for the holidays, police are warning to beware of baggage bandits when you land. A passenger who landed in Cleveland, Ohio, recently reported that her suitcase was missing. Police took swift action, finding the man they say stole the baggage hiding in an airport bathroom stall. He was arrested and charged with theft.
TODAY.com

Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5G

From coast to coast, holiday travel is ramping up, with the nation’s highways and airports seeing a record number of travelers. Meanwhile, two aviation giants are warning that 5G cellphone technology could interfere with critical cockpit technology. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Dec. 22, 2021.
WLOX

Flying for holidays? Here are some tips to travel safe for Christmas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Holiday travel can be hectic and the Transportation Security Administration is offering some travel safety tips to help keep your trip on track. Most people know about the 311 rule restricting liquids, gels and aerosols but many people still try to bring prohibited items on the plane. The holiday travel season is upon us and the Transportation Security Administration wants everyone to remember.
GULFPORT, MS
CBS Boston

Holiday Travel Rush In Full Swing At Logan Airport As COVID Cases Rise

BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday travel rush is in full swing. The ticketing line at Logan International Airport snaked around Terminal A Thursday. “Our flight is at 3 p.m. We came early because we thought there would be a lot of people,” said one traveler from Lawrence. The Cleef family is headed for warmer weather. “We’re planning to go to Florida, Disney,” said Jamian Cleef. The 11-year-old has reason to be nervous traveling among the masses this holiday. “Since I have asthma, I’m a little nervous if I get sick it’ll get a lot worse. I have my inhaler, but...
BOSTON, MA
WESH

Florida roads fill with travelers as holiday driving rush begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family cars are about to turn into Santa's sleighs, packed with gifts on the way to their Christmas destination. AAA predicts the holiday driving rush officially begins Thursday. "We're coming out of Jacksonville this morning and we're going to Bonita Springs," traveler Richard Sapp told WESH...
FLORIDA STATE
KITV.com

DOH: Hawaii detects 24 additional Omicron cases Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health State Laboratories Division (SLD) detected 24 additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hawaii to 74. So far, the majority of Omicron cases have been found on Oahu. Four cases have been...
HAWAII STATE

