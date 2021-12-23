ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus cancels holiday performances from COVID-19 outbreak

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

(BCN) – The San Francisco Gay Men’s chorus cancelled the rest of their “Home for the Holidays” performances after chorus members tested positive for COVID-19, the organization announced on Wednesday.

SFGMC said they’ve continuously tested their members and required vaccines to perform throughout December.

Upon detection, the organization decided to cancel the performances meant to take place at Castro Theatre on Dec. 24.

Those with purchased tickets are encouraged to turn their tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the chorus.

To donate their ticket or ask for a refund, ticketholders can email the City Box Office at orders@cityboxoffice.com.

