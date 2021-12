PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy will resign from his job as part of plea agreement for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards. Robert Haney appeared in court via telephone on Monday to plead guilty. His lawyer and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office agreed to a deal where Haney pleaded guilty to official misconduct in the second degree while the charge of theft in the third degree was dismissed.

