ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Supermarket surprise for 20 lucky shoppers in Monroe County

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTvhj_0dU7EW7G00

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 20 lucky shoppers at the Shoprite in Mount Pocono were surprised with a $250 gift card for their grocery bill.

Officials with Mount Airy Casino donated the money and were there to give the cards to randomly selected customers.

Pocono tourism and travel seeing a big rise in business

One of the winners spoke with Eyewitness News saying how thankful she is for it during such a difficult time and she already has plans for what to spend it on.

“I was shocked. I never won anything before. My kids will be happy. My son called me to ask me to get lamb chops, so my first purchase will be the lamb chops,” Melissa Jagrop of Stroudsburg said.

Shoprite and Mount Airy say they hope the giveaway makes the season brighter and helps spread holiday cheer to customers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Sting
5d ago

That's a very nice thing to do for Christmas 🎄 to all the shoppers who got the gifts cards .I'm sure there were surprised and happy' 😁👍 Merry Christmas 🎆🎄

Reply
3
Related
WBRE

Post-holiday shoppers looking to score some deals

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day after Christmas where consumers are out making returns and cashing in on deals. A lot of people in our region were out and about today, in Luzerne and Lycoming counties for some post-holiday shopping. Each year retailers have countless deals and discounts the day after Christmas. “Just […]
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

‘Clark Griswold’ stolen from Berwick Christmas Boulevard

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Grinch may not have stolen Christmas, but a Grinch did steal a Christmas display in Columbia County. Berwick Mayor Tim Burke made a post to Facebook saying someone ripped a life sized “Clark Griswold” off its supports and stole it from the Christmas Boulevard display. The mayor says he […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Winning $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Delaware and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky Pennsylvania residents are $50,000 richer after winning Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This raffle features eight weekly drawings that award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the January 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers 00262637 and 00317476 were drawn randomly from over 73,300 Million Raffle Ticket […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Guthrie offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic is now offering appointments for COVID-19 boosters, including same or next-day appointments at select locations.  Patients are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, where they can select a time and location that meets their needs. Appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743). Guthrie says the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, PA
Monroe County, PA
Government
City
Mount Pocono, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

Christmas Miracle: Bloomsburg Fire Department rescues dog

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews assisted in the rescue of a dog on Christmas Day. According to Bloomsburg Fire Department, the dog ran away from its owners after the deck at their home collapsed. The dog then swam across the river to an island, the water rescue crew launched Marine 37 from the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Bolus Christmas dinner drive-thru

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas tradition of giving that has continued for almost three decades looked a little different than in years past. The Bolus Christmas dinner by Bob Bolus is in its 28th year despite the pandemic. This year was a drive-through or delivery dinner event out of St. Patrick’s Church in Scranton. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, December 28th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns. Plus, a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held today in Scranton. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Spreading Christmas cheer in Lackawanna County

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people in our area spent the evening strolling through a massive Christmas lights display in Lackawanna County. Clark Griswold would be proud of this display. Matt Harhut and his brother jeff have been spreading Christmas cheer in the Peckville community for nearly three decades. “We’ve been decorating since we […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Food Drink#Shoprite#Mount Airy Casino#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Christmas meal drive unites a community in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers at a Monroe County church dedicated their time to make sure those in the community have a hot, Christmas dinner. “This really brings out the meaning of Christmas,” said Rob Clark, cook at Zion United Lutheran Church. 7 turkeys, 6 hams and all the Christmas dinner fixings were cooked this […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

State and local road crews gear up for winter weather conditions

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s some winter weather moving across our region and area road crews are out and about at this hour. It is one of the first winter events of the season and traffic is moving and there are no major travel troubles across our region. But, law enforcement and road crews […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

UPDATE: Community, officials look for answers about chartered flights to AVP

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressional representatives from northeastern Pennsylvania are looking into a series of chartered planes that arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport over the past few weeks. Airport officials and the operator of the company that handles charter flights at the airport confirm four planes carried minors as well as adult […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBRE

Diaper Depot accepting new clients in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diaper Depot, the diaper ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is accepting new clients for diaper distribution. The diaper distribution will take place on January 22 and those wishing to participate in this need to apply by January 1. Those interested in applying must be residents of the Tamaqua […]
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Pocono housing market rising, what future home-buyers should do now

POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. home prices surged by more than 18% in October according to a home price index released Tuesday. “I think in June of 2020 the whole market pretty much exploded,” said Diane Edwards, real estate salesperson at RE/Max of the Poconos. Going back in time to the peak pandemic in June […]
REAL ESTATE
WBRE

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WBRE

Lackawanna County declares state of emergency to combat omicron variant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concern over COVID-19 variants, specifically the omicron variant has prompted Lackawanna County to declare a state of emergency. The county commissioners along with health officials declared the emergency Monday afternoon. Lackawanna County officials say they are trying to get ahead of the surge in COVID-19 cases because the omicron variant, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy