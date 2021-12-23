ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Does Hollywood Hate Peloton?

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Light spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 2 follow. The Emily in Paris and SATC universes have finally combined to take on the same villain: stationary bikes — or at least, that’s what it seems like. In an instance of truly bizarre timing, both And Just Like That and Emily...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

OK, So When Is Emily In Paris Season 3 Coming?

Emily’s Parisian adventure got even more glamorous in Season 2... up until that tricky cliffhanger in the finale. The new season saw the expat marketing exec party on the beaches of Saint-Tropez, organizing an opulent fashion show in Versailles, and of course, juggling way too much romantic drama. Now that it’s time to say au revoir to the fashionable series once again, here’s what fans should know about a potential Emily in Paris Season 3, including when it may premiere and how the cast could be shaken up.
TV SERIES
Retail Wire

Peloton laughs through a ‘Big’ problem

Long time fans of Sex & The City were not the only ones shocked by the premature death of the Mr. Big character, played by Chris Noth, in the first episode of the new sequel series, And Just Like That. The death also rattled Peloton shareholders as the exercise bike’s flagship product played a role in the character’s fatal on-screen heart attack. But the brand moved quickly and creatively to address the issue.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

Here Are All The Songs From Emily In Paris Season 2

The holidays in Paris are a magical time and place, making Netflix’s decision to bring back its fluffy escapist fantasy Emily in Paris in mid-December practically perfect. Season 2 ups the ante with new love interests, new fashion, and new music. Like the first season, the soundtrack mixes French pop with recognizable hits, but this season brings a new twist: Broadway actor Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, performs multiple Emily In Paris Season 2 soundtrack songs, including a brand new one written expressly for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

These Are The Funniest Parents in Hollywood

Developing a sense of humor as a parent is practically a survival tactic. How else would we get through those sleepless nights, endless diaper changes, toddler tantrums, and teen attitude years? But some celebrity parents have really nailed the concept of humor as a coping mechanism, and we are totally here for it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Kate Walsh
Elite Daily

The Meaning Of Mindy's Song In Emily In Paris Season 2 Is Très Romantic

Emily in Paris Season 2 arrived just before the holiday as the escapism viewers needed. (After all, who doesn’t want to spend Christmas in Paris?) But the most significant gift, other than Emily’s new love interest, was the expansion of Ashley Park’s role as Mindy. For Season 1, series creator Darren Star rewrote the character of Mindy to capitalize on Park’s singing abilities. Season 2 continued to do right by Park with several numbers on the show’s official soundtrack — the most exciting of which was a brand-new single written just for her. The lyrics to “Mon Soleil” from Emily In Paris Season 2 are proof that Park’s song is perfect for her voice... and of course, the show’s romantic vibes.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Emily in Paris hate is baffling

Darren Star's Lily Collins-led Netflix dramedy, which is back on Netflix for a second season, "has a way of driving viewers crazy," says Daniel D'Addario. Sure, Emily in Paris' Golden Globe and Emmy nominations were "a little overblown," says D'Addario. "But ... so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a dystopian one. Television that exists to be viewed ambiently rather than deeply obsessed over is something that’s been with us throughout the history of the medium; indeed, it’s only relatively recently that televised dramas started being treated as high art. And so it is that in its second season, Emily in Paris serves up more of the same, and more of something TV can do well: Charming, watchable, low-friction entertainment in a setting that’s fun to look at. It’s not the best of anything. But it’s good TV. As played by Lily Collins, Emily is something of a cipher: She wants to be in Paris because she’s looking for love and new experiences, but she seems to exercise little will of her own, stumbling into and out of situations. Her triumphs at work, at a luxury-goods marketing firm, are, viewed charitably, serendipitous — viewed more realistically, they’re often entirely accidental. When she errs, no one stays angry with her for long. And when she scores a win, it’s quickly dispensed with as her coworkers move on to the next thing. All of which adds up to a show that isn’t terribly cerebral or demanding, coasting on the charm of its setting and the age-old culture-clash storyline. (Indeed, in depicting an American whose sunny self-belief erodes the defenses of stuffy Europeans, Emily in Paris can play at times like a distaff Ted Lasso.) But being a good hang counts for something. And the flaws of Emily in Paris — its refusal to engage with the concept of actions having consequences, for instance — can be seen as the result of its endless pursuit of showing us the next charming setting, the next delirious misunderstanding. It’s television that is truly episodic, staging situations and resolving them with close to as little long-term change made as on an episode of The Simpsons. All of which strikes this viewer as a perfectly fine use of the medium."
TV SERIES
The New Yorker

Other Failed Peloton Product Placements

A Peloton stationary bike played a pivotal role on the new HBO Max “Sex and the City” revival, whose premiere preceded a drop in the company’s stock price on Friday. —The Times. Unfortunately, Peloton has a long history of failed product placements in many famous scripts....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
honknews.com

I Hate Suzie: Where Does It Stream!

Are you curious to know about the I hate Suzie ,so here is all the information about it. It is a British comedy drama which is streaming television series It is created by. It is written and directed by , starring ,the composer of the drama. The country of origin is the United Kingdom.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Eip#The Gilbert Group#American#Sylvie Luc#Un French
The Stranger

Rita Moreno vs Hollywood:

Something nice to remember when you watch West Side Story (either the 1961 original or the 2021 Spielberg adaptation) is that Rita Moreno, who stars in both films, spent large portions of her career fighting Hollywood racism, standing up for civil rights, and helping to create — as she sings in the new movie — “a place for us.”
MOVIES
Santa Monica Daily Press

DTSM CEO leaves for Hollywood

Longtime Downtown Santa Monica CEO Kathleen Rawson has announced her departure from the position to become CEO of The Hollywood Partnership. Rawson has been with DTSM for 25 years and will depart Santa Monica in January. “It has been an absolute privilege to serve this incredible community for the last...
SANTA MONICA, CA
moviestvnetwork.com

Hollywood Hounds: Leaders of the Pack

A dog can be more than a man’s best friend. It can be a star! Look back at some of Hollywood’s canine favorites that wowed audiences with their neat tricks and their nice temperaments. 1. Lassie. Over one thousand dogs auditioned for the part of Lassie. The original...
PETS
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy