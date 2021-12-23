What Has Marg Helgenberger Been Up To Since CSI?

Aziz Ansari played Tom Haverford, the swag-obsessed office administrator of the Pawnee Parks Department, in the hit mockumentary sitcom Parks and Recreation. The show, which aired for seven seasons, also starred Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and Rob Lowe, portraying public officials of the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana, as they try to survive the humdrum of small-town public service. The show has often been compared to The Office as both shows had a lot of similarities and were pretty much developed by the same people (Daniels and Schur). Throughout its run, Parks and Recreation received several awards and nominations, including 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations (two for Outstanding Comedy Series). It also made the careers of a few relative newcomers, like Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Aziz Ansari. After Parks, Aziz went on to appear in major projects, even creating one of his own. What has Aziz Ansari been up to since his days on the set of Parks and Recreation?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO