ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

3 takeaways from Texas basketball’s win vs. Alabama State

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fo9Pf_0dU7Cxy100

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48. Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State this season, led the Hornets with 16 points.

NEXT: Allen-Taylor helps No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53

Texas and Alabama State weren’t scheduled to face each other until both of their original opponents experienced COVID-19 issues. The Longhorns improved to 9-2. The Hornets fell to 1-10.

Why the Longhorns won

  • Joining at the right time: Austin native Dylan Disu is quickly making an impact for the Longhorns. Disu missed the first eight games of the season as he recovered from a knee injury. The junior has reached double figures in back-to-back games for Texas.
  • More defense: Alabama State finished with 48 points, becoming the sixth Texas opponent to finish below 50 points. The Longhorns lead the country in scoring defense.
  • Second-half awakening: Texas looked sluggish through the first half of Wednesday’s game, leading Alabama State by 4 at the break. Chris Beard pushed the right buttons at halftime as Texas outscored the Hornets 39-23 to pull away for a comfortable win.

What’s next?

Texas will take a 9-2 record into the holiday break, hosting Incarnate Word Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Longhorns open Big 12 competition on New Year’s Day against West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
KXAN

Mickey: Time to win out for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys head into the final three weeks of the NFL regular season with a record of 10 and 4, good enough for a three game lead in the NFC East Division.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Alabama State 68 48#Longhorns#Hornets#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

KXAN

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy