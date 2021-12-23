ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Warming Weather Ahead!

WZZM 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a chilly Wednesday night, much...

www.wzzm13.com

ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny and warm

A few areas of low clouds this morning & some patchy fog. Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday - isolated severe risk late; unsettled pattern ahead

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to sun breaks developing amid a deep southerly flow – pushing in warm, Gulf moisture into the region. Winds could get aggressive at times, gusting 30-35 mph at times. Widely spaced showers could also mingle in from time to time. A strong storm or two could find its way into the mix around and a few hours after sunset – generally, near and east of I-55. Chances for rain will increase a bit into the overnight periods with lows in the 60s to near 70.
pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/28

Another night of rain and snow showers with temperatures staying mild into early Wednesday. Most of the snow will have a hard time sticking around, with warm temperatures again in place Wednesday afternoon.
Weather
Environment
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

UK weather: Icy temperatures forecast after predicted warmest New Year’s Eve on record

Despite Britain heading heading for what could be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, meteorologists have predicted that normal service will resume soon after the bells, with the return of icy-cold temperatures in early January.The Met Office predicts “spells of rain and strong winds” and “decent drier and brighter interludes” in the final hours of 2021, in a period that is set to be “exceptionally mild”.Forecasters believe the final day of the year could even see highs of 15C in some parts of the UK – far above normal average temperatures for the festive period, which typically fall...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues for South Florida during the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 80 degrees with more clouds rolling by along a southeast wind. Inland temperatures will top the low-80s. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance stays low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida, the Bahamas, and the Atlantic. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State through the first day of 2022. That New Year kicks off with unseasonably warm weather along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. A cold front makes an appearance during the first week of the new year. So expect cooler temperatures by early next week when highs will drop back to the mid 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE

