Harrisburg native Micah Parsons selected to Pro Bowl in his rookie season

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

(WHTM) — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. The Harrisburg native is considered the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year this season, and possibly the all around Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons posted on social media after being announced as a Pro Bowl starter saying “Look at god #humblebeast.”

His 12 sacks this season rank him seventh in the league, despite limited reps at pass rusher.

“One of those things where it’s not an expectation; it’s something that you earn,” Parsons said ahead of the Pro Bowl announcement.

Parsons joins fellow Penn State alum Jason Cabinda to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. The Detroit Lions fullback was named an alternate.

Parsons becomes the first Cowboys rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. He is just the 12th rookie in Dallas history.

The Cowboys had five Pro Bowl selections including Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger. In 2020, Dallas had no Pro Bowl selections.

