NFL

Lions blanked from Pro Bowl for first time in more than a decade; 4 players named alternates

By Benjamin Raven
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were blanked from the NFC Pro Bowl roster this season, with four players named alternates at their positions. Detroit was also in the early stages of a rebuild the last time it was kept off Pro Bowl rosters way back in 2009, with wide receiver...

The Ann Arbor News

Lions grades: Tim Boyle’s second start endures highs and lows before ending on bad read in final minutes

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hung tough with the Atlanta Falcons (7-8), losing 20-16 in Week 16 action. See below for MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest loss:. Quarterbacks: Sure, Tim Boyle was better, but he wasn’t great, and two of his mistakes are the most glaring ones in hindsight on the way out of Week 16. Boyle was 24-of-34 for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That interception came in the game’s final minute from inside Atlanta’s 10-yard line. Boyle tracked Kalif Raymond every step of the way, saying he misdiagnosed the coverage as zone, throwing the ball into harm’s way over the middle. He also missed Josh Reynolds, not to mention Amon-Ra St. Brown during an earlier trip to the red zone. Boyle led some long-winding drives down the field, but it’s hard to celebrate possessions consisting of 13, 12 and 17 plays ending in field goals instead of touchdowns. NFL Next Gen Stats had Boyle averaging a solid 7.3 intended air yards per attempt. Still, he averaged four air yards per completion, highlighting his inconsistency when looking downfield. Grade: C-
NFL
The Flint Journal

Late interception spoils Detroit’s comeback attempt in 20-16 loss to Atlanta Falcons: Live updates recap

FINAL -- Atlanta Falcons 20, Detroit Lions 16. 2:18 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Atlanta’s 37. Craig Reynolds runs for 4 yards, and it’s the two-minute warning. Reynolds runs again, and it’s third-and-2 -- Boyle hits Brock Wright to move the chains. Lions have one timeout, clock is running with less than 60 seconds. Falcons call a timeout with 44 seconds left. It’s second-and-2 at Atlanta’s 17-yard line. Tom Kennedy moves the chains, and it’s first-and-goal. Falcons call a timeout, and there’s 39 seconds left. Tim Boyle throws a pick, bad read on that one. That’ll do it.
NFL
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions place TE Brock Wright on COVID list; LB Josh Woods to injured reserve

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions placed tight end Brock Wright on the COVID reserve list and moved linebacker Josh Woods to injured reserve amid a flurry of roster moves. Wright was the lone tight end on the roster, leaving quite the hole at that spot. T.J. Hockenson is out for the rest of the year due to season-ending thumb surgery. Shane Zylstra had seen work off the practice squad in recent weeks, suffering a season-ending knee injury in last week’s loss in Atlanta. Fullback Jason Cabinda suffered a knee injury in that game too, but Lions coach Dan Campbell was more optimistic about his short-term prospects.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
