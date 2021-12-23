ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special on Amazon Prime Video

By Nina Corcoran
 5 days ago
LCD Soundsystem’s new special, the LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, just premiered on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video. It’s directed by Eric Wareheim (who also stars in the role of James Murphy) and features Macaulay Culkin, Aparna Nancherla, Jon Daly, Christine Ko, a puppet, and others. The special opens with...

