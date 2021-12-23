ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County
STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her.
The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis.
The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say.
Officials add she was driving around the front yard when she took a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to overturn. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
