ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis.

The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say.

Officials add she was driving around the front yard when she took a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to overturn. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

