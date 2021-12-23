ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Texas are searching for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went...

TexasSunshine34
5d ago

I hope they find her soon, I also hope her mother is charged with endangering a child. Who the heck leaves their 3 year old in a playground? I don’t care if other adults were around, that’s YOUR kid, in a foreign country. I sincerely hope she is found and is safe. The entire situation was preventable, the ball was dropped.

Texas State
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
