Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee

The death of a Black Kansas teenager who died after multiple corrections officers at a juvenile jail restrained him was ruled a homicide, an autopsy report filed Monday shows. A cause of death for the teen, Cedric Lofton, 17, was described as “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position,” according to the report, which was filed in Sedgwick County District Court and obtained by NBC affiliate KSN of Wichita.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO