Seahawks star Russell Wilson’s physical condition gets brutally honest take from Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO