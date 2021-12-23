2005 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria, 298 in hospital, 10 deaths; NSW cases climb to 5715, 347 in hospital, Queensland has 369 new cases, one in hospital

On Monday, December 13, 2021, DHHS announced 701 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 12. Today’s results include 592 people who tested positive by PCR test and 109 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,475 cases from Friday, December 10 (1,035 by PCR and 440 by antigen test); and 1,015 cases from Saturday, December 11 (826 by PCR and 189 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 1 new case from Saturday, December 4 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,398; an additional 80 new cases from Sunday, December 5 (64 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 830; an additional 113 new cases from Monday, December 6 (39 by PCR and 74 by antigen test) for a new total of 950; an additional 125 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (93 by PCR and 32 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,318; an additional 42 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (25 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,478; and an additional 97 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (48 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,243. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,086 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

