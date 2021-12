On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Long Hill held its 28th Annual Meyersville Tree Lighting for the townspeople and anyone in the surrounding areas who wanted some Christmas cheer. This fun event had generous help from many businesses such as, Garden State Fireworks for the firework show, Mountain Hill Bistro for allowing everyone to gather with them as well as making delicious food for purchase, Great Swamp Greenhouse for the donation of the tree, Pine Valley Tree Service for the installation and decoration of the tree, Starbucks and Dunkin’ of Stirling for providing refreshments, The Long Hill Chamber of Commerce for contributing hot pretzels, and Centercourt and Meyersville Inn for allowing parking in their lots.

LONG HILL, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO