Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, broke its previous all-time-high market value in 2021, reaching just over $69 000 on the 10th of November, appreciating 71.8 percent year-on-year. Counting from the local low at just under $30 000 on the 21st of July, bitcoin gained 56.6 percent. If bitcoin stays at this level until the end of the year, 2021 will turn out to be the fourth worst year for bitcoin since 2011.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO