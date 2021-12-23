Hollister holds Christmas in the Park

2021 has been a difficult year for many in North Texas. The S.M. Wright Foundation aims to spread some hope and cheer to those who need it most this holiday season with the 23rd Annual Christmas in the Park at Dallas Fair Park. The SM Wright Foundation will provide nearly 25,000 children and their families with brand new toys, bed sets, coats, bicycles, as well as much-needed food, clothing and household items. The 2021 event will be held at Fair Park outside of the Automobile Building, where guests will pick up their gifts and household items from volunteers (a ticket is required).* Your Help is Needed As Dallas' largest holiday charity event, the success of Christmas in the Park relies on the generosity of caring individuals, organizations and businesses to donate money, time and supplies. With so many people hurting this year, support is needed more than ever.
