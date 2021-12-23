ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

ON24 SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. - ONTF

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 3, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ON24, Inc. (ONTF) , if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its February 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ON24 and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ontf/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 3, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

ON24 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Company's IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in customers leading up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that, driven by COVID-19 related demand, did not fit the Company's traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts leading to an increase in churn.

On August 10, 2021, the Company provided its 2Q2021 financial results including guidance below analysts' expectations and disclosed "higher-than-expected churn and down-sell from customers [it] signed up in the second quarter of last year during the peak of COVID…primarily in the first-time renewal cohort, customers who signed up one-year contracts last year and who were up for renewal." On this news, the Company's share price plummeted approximately 31%, damaging investors.

The case is Douvia v. ON24, Inc., 21-cv-08578.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com1-877-515-18501100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on24-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-on24--inc---ontf-301450177.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Arrival SA (ARVL) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Arrival investors have until February 22, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
FACEBOOK
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 15, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Chegg investors have until February 22, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

CEI DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 28 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber securities...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Cineplex Inc. (CPXGF) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CPXGF) (TSX: CGX). Investors who purchased Cineplex shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cnnwf. The investigation concerns whether...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) On Behalf Of Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) to determine whether RenovaCare officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Summit Therapeutics Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or "the Company") (SMMT) - Get Summit Therapeutics Inc Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 22, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities from March 15, 2021 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Class Action Lawsuit#On24#Llc#Ontf#Company#District Court#Ksf Managing#Complaint
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - PSFE

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 27, 2021 - RECAF

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica") (OTC: RECAF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ON24, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DEADLINE: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RETA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) securities and/or sellers of Reata Pharmaceuticals put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 21-cv-00987 (E.D. Tex.). Commenced on December 20, 2021, the Reata Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Reata Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (RECAF, LGDOF) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF, LGDOF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ReconAfrica between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/recaf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

VNUE, INC CEO Issues End-of-Year 2021 Update To Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") today announced that its Chairman and CEO released an update to shareholders as follows:. So much has happened this year, although a lot of it has been behind the scenes, I thought it would be helpful to provide a short summary of the progress that has been made in 2021, as I have done in past years, and also to set the stage for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Provides Notice To Warrant Holders Regarding Exercise By Wire Or Automated Clearing House (ACH).

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that is has updated its warrant exercise instructions for warrants received as of the record date of April 1, 2021 (the "Warrants"). Warrant holders can obtain a copy of the updated warrant exercise instructions, as well as the Election to Purchase Warrant Shares form by visiting the GTII website or clicking here 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Gain Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) ("Gain", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced the grant of an option to purchase 200,000 shares of the Gain's common stock and of 200,000 restricted stock units of Gain's common stock to Matthias Alder, its Chief Operating Officer. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Gain's Board of Directors and granted under the Gain Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date of December 23, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Alder to enter into an employment with Gain, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy