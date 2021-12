Midsize SUVs are some of the favorites for car shoppers, and for good reason. A midsize SUV is what Goldilocks probably would have chosen; it’s not too big and not too small. Because they’re so popular, car manufacturers just keep making more of them, which is great if you’re in the market for a new kid-and-cargo-hauler that’s big enough to hold everything but small enough to maneuver through a mall parking garage at Christmas. Kelley Blue Book says these are all the best midsize SUVs coming in 2022.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO