LG Display To Showcase Innovative Flexible OLED Solutions At CES 2022

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will be demonstrating how its flexible OLED technology creates new and different lifestyles at CES 2022. This year, the company will showcase two new product concepts to the world - "Virtual Ride" and "Media Chair." By introducing these two innovative products featuring flexible OLED screens, the company aims to highlight the strong potential and wide versatility of OLED to create new markets.

The Virtual Ride is a futuristic indoor stationary bicycle with three vertical 55-inch OLED displays in front of and above it. The advanced displays come together to form one large, curved, r-shaped display that gives users an immersive view both forward and above. The display that bends to create the ceiling above the rider has a curvature radius that reaches 500R, or a radius of 500mm, the most among existing large displays, which illustrates its superior flexibility.

In addition, its futuristic, sleek design takes home exercise to a whole new immersive level, greatly improving the mood and ambiance in whatever room of your home you put it in. The OLED displays provide unparalleled lifelike colors with their vivid picture quality to make you really feel like you are cycling outside in a forest or down the street of a European village.

Another new concept to be showcased by LG Display at CES 2022 is the Media Chair, a modern relaxation device seamlessly combining a 55-inch OLED TV display with an extremely comfortable recliner. The screen boasts a curvature radius of 1,500R, the optimal angle for the user, as well as the company's built-in sound technology Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO), which enables the display to vibrate to make its own sound without the use of external speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality.

The chair display's pivot function allows the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button on the display of the armrest. This gives the user the unique opportunity to customize their immersive viewing experience thanks to the OLED technology to perfectly fit whatever content they want to watch.

The OLED display boasts tens of millions of self-emitting pixels to eliminate the need for a separate backlight, not only permitting it to deliver excellent picture quality but also come in various form factors such as Bendable, Foldable, and Rollable. Thanks to this groundbreaking design characteristic, OLED displays are now being integrated into various areas outside the home including the furniture, construction, shopping, and interior industries.

"We will continue to provide differentiated value to our customers through OLED's infinite potential while also moving forward with integrating our business into diverse industries," said Yeo Chun-ho, Head of Business Development Division at LG Display.

LG Display will also introduce various cutting-edge products during CES 2022 such as new OLED displays, OLED solutions fused with various fields, and high-end LCD displays designed for the IT industry.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact: Jean Lee, Senior Manager, Global CommunicationsTel: +822-3777-1689Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-to-showcase-innovative-flexible-oled-solutions-at-ces-2022-301450222.html

SOURCE LG Display

Comments / 0

