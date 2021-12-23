ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NOVAVAX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 11, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Novavax, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVAX), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Novavax and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nvax/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 11, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Novavax and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2021, the Company disclosed another delay in filing the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for its COVID-19 vaccine product candidate, NVX-CoV2373, from the third quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2021. On this news, Novavax's stock price fell $46.31 per share, or 19.61%, to close at $189.89 per share on August 6, 2021. Then, on October 19, 2021, Politico reported that anonymous sources stated that manufacturing issues could delay regulatory authorizations and approvals for NVX-CoV2373 until the end of 2022.

On this news, Novavax's shares plummeted $23.69 per share, or 14.76%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021.

The case is Sinnathurai v. Novavax, et al., 21-cv-02910.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 1-877-515-18501100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-novavax-inc---nvax-301450205.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. (ONTF)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming January 3, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").
LAW
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Chegg investors have until February 22, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

VNUE, INC CEO Issues End-of-Year 2021 Update To Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") today announced that its Chairman and CEO released an update to shareholders as follows:. So much has happened this year, although a lot of it has been behind the scenes, I thought it would be helpful to provide a short summary of the progress that has been made in 2021, as I have done in past years, and also to set the stage for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Cineplex Inc. (CPXGF) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CPXGF) (TSX: CGX). Investors who purchased Cineplex shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cnnwf. The investigation concerns whether...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) to determine whether certain KE Holdings officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. KE Holdings operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RAAS INVESTOR ALERT: February 8, 2022 Filing Deadline In Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period) and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADS").
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Summit Therapeutics Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or "the Company") (SMMT) - Get Summit Therapeutics Inc Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, And HXOH Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Novavax#Llc#Company#District Court#Ksf Managing#Eua#Nvx Cov2373
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 15, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities from October 13, 2020 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Provides Notice To Warrant Holders Regarding Exercise By Wire Or Automated Clearing House (ACH).

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that is has updated its warrant exercise instructions for warrants received as of the record date of April 1, 2021 (the "Warrants"). Warrant holders can obtain a copy of the updated warrant exercise instructions, as well as the Election to Purchase Warrant Shares form by visiting the GTII website or clicking here 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2021 - RECAF

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica") (OTC: RECAF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - RDW

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW) between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. To get more information go to:
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ON24, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DEADLINE: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RETA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) securities and/or sellers of Reata Pharmaceuticals put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 21-cv-00987 (E.D. Tex.). Commenced on December 20, 2021, the Reata Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Reata Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (RECAF, LGDOF) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF, LGDOF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ReconAfrica between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/recaf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVAX), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 11, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Exicure, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - XCUR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 11, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy