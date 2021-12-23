ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 22, 2021 - BMRN

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin") (BMRN) - Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Report between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. NEWS - BMRN NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (i) BMN 307, an Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer of Human Phenylalanine Hydroxylase, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the Food and Drug Administration would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in BioMarin, you have until December 22, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased BioMarin securities between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-22-2021--bmrn-301450146.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, And TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Bluerock Residential...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 15, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

BIDU Investor Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Baidu, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bidu.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CEI DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 28 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber securities...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
TheStreet

RAAS INVESTOR ALERT: February 8, 2022 Filing Deadline In Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period) and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADS").
LAW
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VRS, BRG, MIME, NPTN, ROG, JUPW; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Verso Corporation (VRS) - Get Verso Corp Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VNUE, INC CEO Issues End-of-Year 2021 Update To Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") today announced that its Chairman and CEO released an update to shareholders as follows:. So much has happened this year, although a lot of it has been behind the scenes, I thought it would be helpful to provide a short summary of the progress that has been made in 2021, as I have done in past years, and also to set the stage for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 22, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities from March 15, 2021 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) On Behalf Of Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) to determine whether RenovaCare officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 30, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NasdaqGM: CCTSU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 30, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "CCTS" and "CCTSW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CCTSU."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 8, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG, INC. (NYSE: CHGG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired common stock of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#Levi Korsinsky#Llp Reminds Shareholders#District Court#News Bmrn News#Bmn#Phearless#Company
TheStreet

Deadline In 4 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (NYSE: CEI). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber's materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Playtika Holding Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - PLTK

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06571, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212)...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RETA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report securities and/or sellers of Reata Pharmaceuticals put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 18, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 21-cv-00987 (E.D. Tex.). Commenced on December 20, 2021, the Reata Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Reata Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ: BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading In Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy