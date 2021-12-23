2 Steelers earn Pro Bowl honors

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ standouts T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

It’s the 21st consecutive season Pittsburgh is sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

Watt is heading to the game for the third time in his career. This season he set the Steelers’ single-season sack record, and currently has 17.5 sacks on the year. He leads the League in quarterback hits (tied, 30) and fumble recoveries (tied, three), and ranks second in the NFL in tackles for loss (tied, 17) and fourth in forced fumbles (tied, four).

Heyward is making his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance, and the fifth overall. In 14 games this season, he ranks first in the NFL among defensive tackles with 73. He is also tied for fifth with seven sacks.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

