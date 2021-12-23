Spanish Prime Minister Set to Enact Law That Makes it Mandatory to Wear Masks Outside
Spain previously ended the mandatory outdoor mask requirement in June, only requiring masks while in indoor public places or crowded outdoor...www.newsweek.com
Spain previously ended the mandatory outdoor mask requirement in June, only requiring masks while in indoor public places or crowded outdoor...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0