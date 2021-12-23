ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

School receives new field and fitness center

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hvLq_0dU7A7WQ00

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several new additions to a local school district are almost complete.

The Milton Area School District just laid brand-new turf for their football field. They added new bleachers and the track will be laid down in the spring.

More mental health resources coming to Williamsport

They’re almost done building a new fitness and wellness center for students and the community. The projects have been in the works for several years and students from the high school can’t wait to see it all finished.

“Just the atmosphere inside the school about the facility, it’s great to see kids are super excited about it and super excited for it to get done and start playing on it,” Milton High School senior Leah Walter said.

The fitness center will open in February 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

North Pocono’s Will Soma named 2021 Fiore Cesare Award winner

Senior quarterback Will Soma was named the Fiore Cesare Award winner on Monday, becoming the second player in school history to earn the honor. Soma was a standout for the Trojans this past season and capped off an excellent high school career. The Fiore Cesare Award is given annually to an outstanding student-athlete in Lackawanna […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Guthrie offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic is now offering appointments for COVID-19 boosters, including same or next-day appointments at select locations.  Patients are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, where they can select a time and location that meets their needs. Appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743). Guthrie says the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

Bucknell Bison Team Effort

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bucknell Women’s Basketball Team is off to a good start this season, winning nine of their first eleven games. Coaches say the team has a nice mix of veteran leaders with strong newcomers. This good chemistry will serve them well as they head into the new year. The winning […]
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Milton, PA
Sports
Milton, PA
Education
City
Northumberland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
WBRE

Diaper Depot accepting new clients in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diaper Depot, the diaper ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is accepting new clients for diaper distribution. The diaper distribution will take place on January 22 and those wishing to participate in this need to apply by January 1. Those interested in applying must be residents of the Tamaqua […]
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Christmas meal drive unites a community in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers at a Monroe County church dedicated their time to make sure those in the community have a hot, Christmas dinner. “This really brings out the meaning of Christmas,” said Rob Clark, cook at Zion United Lutheran Church. 7 turkeys, 6 hams and all the Christmas dinner fixings were cooked this […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Weather#Milton High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

‘Clark Griswold’ stolen from Berwick Christmas Boulevard

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Grinch may not have stolen Christmas, but a Grinch did steal a Christmas display in Columbia County. Berwick Mayor Tim Burke made a post to Facebook saying someone ripped a life sized “Clark Griswold” off its supports and stole it from the Christmas Boulevard display. The mayor says he […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Christmas Miracle: Bloomsburg Fire Department rescues dog

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews assisted in the rescue of a dog on Christmas Day. According to Bloomsburg Fire Department, the dog ran away from its owners after the deck at their home collapsed. The dog then swam across the river to an island, the water rescue crew launched Marine 37 from the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Post-holiday shoppers looking to score some deals

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day after Christmas where consumers are out making returns and cashing in on deals. A lot of people in our region were out and about today, in Luzerne and Lycoming counties for some post-holiday shopping. Each year retailers have countless deals and discounts the day after Christmas. “Just […]
LUZERNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Bolus Christmas dinner drive-thru

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas tradition of giving that has continued for almost three decades looked a little different than in years past. The Bolus Christmas dinner by Bob Bolus is in its 28th year despite the pandemic. This year was a drive-through or delivery dinner event out of St. Patrick’s Church in Scranton. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Winning $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Delaware and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky Pennsylvania residents are $50,000 richer after winning Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This raffle features eight weekly drawings that award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the January 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers 00262637 and 00317476 were drawn randomly from over 73,300 Million Raffle Ticket […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State and local road crews gear up for winter weather conditions

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s some winter weather moving across our region and area road crews are out and about at this hour. It is one of the first winter events of the season and traffic is moving and there are no major travel troubles across our region. But, law enforcement and road crews […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Spreading Christmas cheer in Lackawanna County

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people in our area spent the evening strolling through a massive Christmas lights display in Lackawanna County. Clark Griswold would be proud of this display. Matt Harhut and his brother jeff have been spreading Christmas cheer in the Peckville community for nearly three decades. “We’ve been decorating since we […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy