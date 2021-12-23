Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 93-62 victory against Brown on Monday at the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Brown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse dominate second half, cruise to win over...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the standout moments of Syracuse Basketball's win over Brown after 16 days off of gameplay for a COVID outbreak was a shot made by grad student Chris LaValle. LaValle made a shot late in the game to put Syracuse up 91-62 over Brown. The...
I wouldn’t expect Syracuse basketball to win out in the recruiting sweepstakes over 2023 five-star wing Justin Edwards from Philadelphia. The junior could have a way to go in his recruitment, however, he said in a recent interview that he has a few upcoming visits in mind, and a trip to the Hill doesn’t appear to be a part of his plans.
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Amsterdam College Showcase returned on Monday. Coaches from all different levels flocked to the Amsterdam High School gym, to watch matchups like the one between Troy and Saugerties. The Flying Horses jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Saugerties took […]
Syracuse beat Brown 93-62 at the Dome on Monday night, 16 days after SU last took the court in a 79-75 loss to Georgetown. The Orange (6-5) offense played one of its strongest games of the season despite the two-week layoff caused by two Covid postponements against Lehigh and Cornell. Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 28 points in his highest offensive output of 2021.
A former Clemson linebacker threw some shade at South Carolina fans on social media Monday. Judah Davis, who played for the Tigers from 2015-18, responded to a post on Twitter from Cameron Magruder, who (...)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 19 LSU beat Samford 83-47 on Monday night for its 11th straight victory. LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in...
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a two-week pause between games due to Covid-19 protocols, Syracuse resumed its season Monday night in the Carrier Dome with a dominant 93-62 win over Brown. The Orange (6-5, 1-0 ACC) scored 30 points in the first nine minutes of the second half to pull...
This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one. Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has heard for more than three weeks about becoming the first non-Power Five team to break into the College Football Playoff, and then what a big underdog the Bearcats are against Alabama. “It’s definitely been a long time, especially, you know, with the nerves...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are back at work rested from a weekend off with the math for their second straight AFC South title very simple. Beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and avoid going to Houston for the regular-season finale needing to beat the Texans for a third straight season. Not that anything will change from how the Titans prepare with Monday giving them an extra day to prepare.
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)12-08001. 2. Louisville10-17423. 3. Stanford8-37352. 4....
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Clarkson provided Utah with a needed emotional lift, which he was able to maintain despite a fan trying to shake him. Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Ashland University's men's basketball team will play its first game in 11 days as it returns to Great Midwest Athletic Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against league-leading Malone at the Sherrill Hudson Court at Kates Gymnasium. The Eagles will finish the 2021 calendar year at Walsh at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles' last...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami's winning streak to seven games. Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both sides of...
