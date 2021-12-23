Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are back at work rested from a weekend off with the math for their second straight AFC South title very simple. Beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and avoid going to Houston for the regular-season finale needing to beat the Texans for a third straight season. Not that anything will change from how the Titans prepare with Monday giving them an extra day to prepare.

