ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton, ID

Teton Volkswagen is giving away $400, a car care bucket and an auto detail

By EastIdahoNews.com Staff
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Winning Wednesday time and Teton Volkswagen is giving away a...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Cool Car: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

The all-new crossover is a replacement for the Golf as Volkswagen’s entry-level vehicle in the U.S., our review Taos is the mid-equipped S-E with front-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive is also available. If you have to have black wheels like every other brand, it’s an extra $395. The Taos looks long and it is long, based on the […]
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

Volkswagen ID.4: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022 finalist

Electric vehicles, and their potential to greatly cut our carbon footprint over their useful life, can make the most difference if they’re adopted in mass-market numbers. And among all of this year’s Best Car To Buy finalists, it’s the Volkswagen ID.4 that has the greatest potential to truly go big.
CARS
knsiradio.com

Local Car Expert Gives Cold Weather Car Care Tips

(KNSI) — If you’re going over the river and through the woods this winter, a local car care expert says a few simple checks of your vehicle now could prevent disaster over the busy holiday travel weekend. Jesse Nelson, General Manager of Granite City Tire and Auto says...
WEATHER
WDIO-TV

Twin Port auto care centers and repair shops give out $9K in certificates

Owner’s of nine NAPA AutoCare Center businesses across the Twin Ports gave out $9,000 dollars in car repair certificates Wednesday afternoon. Nine indivuals and families were selected to win $1,000 each. “These families have been nominated by their loved ones in the community and we reviewed them, each shop...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Teton, ID
Teton, ID
Lifestyle
FOX 21 Online

Twin Ports Napa Auto Care Centers Holiday Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. — If you have car problems right now, you could land some free money just in time for the holidays!. Nine NAPA Auto Centers in the Twin Ports including Brad’s Auto Clinic on Rice Lake Road in Duluth, are each giving away $1,000 dollars in repairs.
DULUTH, MN
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Repairs? Auto Maintenance? Reeves Complete Auto Center In Santa Clarita Has The Drive To Fix Things

Whether you need your suspension fixed, your brakes repaired or even a simple oil change, Reeves Complete Auto Center Inc. has the horsepower to fix it. Reeves Complete Auto Center is Santa Clarita’s premier auto repair shop, and during the long drives of the holiday season, there’s no time like the present to give them a call.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Visa#Teton Volkswagen
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
eastidahonews.com

Man at the grocery store gets a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Kohner has a cochlear implant...
SANTA, ID
MarketWatch

‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy