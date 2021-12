The Buffalo Bills lead the New England Patriots, 17-7, at halftime thanks in large part to Stefon Diggs’ second-quarter touchdown reception. Josh Allen launched a laser to Diggs on a bang-bang play in the red zone for his second passing touchdown of the season. As soon as Diggs caught the pass he turned his attention to the first row of Patriots fans, walked over to them, and pointed. You can hear him on the video below say, “You, you, you, you, you - Shut the f*** up!”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO