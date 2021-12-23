Neo and Trinity plug back in, in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

It’s time to plug back into The Matrix. Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, aka The One (Keanu Reeves), and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back. The million-dollar question is how? We’re not going to spoil EXACTLY how that happens. You’re just going to have to find out when you load up The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the famed Matrix movie franchise written and directed by Lana Wachowski. Of course, the film follows Mr. Anderson, who has a new life but is suddenly experiencing flashes of his old life in the form of déjà vu. He also sees Trinity and is instantly drawn to her but has no idea why he is so attracted to her.

